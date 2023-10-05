Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Friday morning showers, windier and cooler

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our next cold front moves in Friday bringing in stronger winds and morning showers. You’ll notice showers as early as 3 AM to the N of the Metro, clearing S of the Metro around 9 AM with sunshine back by the late morning.

Friday forecast (wowt)

Despite the sunshine, it will be a chilly day! We only warm the the mid 50s for most with gusty NW winds through the day, especially in the morning.

Windy Friday (wowt)

The chill settles in Saturday and Sunday mornings with lows in the 30s... this brings in the potential for our first frost of the season and is the reason for our 6 First Alert Weather Days. Saturday has the highest risk for frost with an overnight low of 35 for the Metro. A few locations N and W of the Metro may dip to the low 30s and a light freeze will be possible there.

Cold Saturday AM (wowt)

Protect you plants and for those under Freeze Watches you should plan to protect any exposed pipes. Underground and insulated pipes will be fine.

Highs rebound through the weekend and we’ll stay dry until the middle of next work week.

10 day forecast (wowt)

