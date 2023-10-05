We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Friday morning showers, windier and cooler

Emily's Thursday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Our next cold front moves in Friday bringing in stronger winds and morning showers. You’ll notice showers as early as 3 AM to the N of the Metro, clearing S of the Metro around 9 AM with sunshine back by the late morning.

Friday forecast
Friday forecast(wowt)

Despite the sunshine, it will be a chilly day! We only warm the the mid 50s for most with gusty NW winds through the day, especially in the morning.

Windy Friday
Windy Friday(wowt)

The chill settles in Saturday and Sunday mornings with lows in the 30s... this brings in the potential for our first frost of the season and is the reason for our 6 First Alert Weather Days. Saturday has the highest risk for frost with an overnight low of 35 for the Metro. A few locations N and W of the Metro may dip to the low 30s and a light freeze will be possible there.

Cold Saturday AM
Cold Saturday AM(wowt)

Protect you plants and for those under Freeze Watches you should plan to protect any exposed pipes. Underground and insulated pipes will be fine.

Cold Saturday AM
Cold Saturday AM(wowt)

Highs rebound through the weekend and we’ll stay dry until the middle of next work week.

10 day forecast
10 day forecast(wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on-scene at Omaha shooting
University of Illinois Memorial Stadium reportedly caught fire Tuesday night.
Illinois football stadium catches fire days ahead of Huskers’ game vs. Fighting Illini
Karly Wood, 20, died after a mass shooting that occurred at a birthday in Omaha on Nov. 13, 2022.
‘Probation is a gift’: First sentence handed down in Omaha house party mass shooting
A viaduct in Council Bluffs looks like it's crumbling, but city officials assure the public...
6 On Your Side checks into report of ‘crumbling’ viaduct
Police responded to a shooting call in north Omaha on Wednesday night, Oct. 4, 2023.
19-year-old woman killed in north Omaha shooting; suspect arrested

Latest News

Emily's Thursday night forecast
Emily's Thursday night forecast
Jade's 10 Day Forecast
Jade's 3 Day Forecast
Jade's 6 Hour Forecast