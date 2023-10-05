We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office educating, citing for accessible parking violations

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is delivering on its promise to crack down on handicap parking violations in the Omaha metro.
By Marlo Lundak
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last week, 6 News first reported that throughout the month of October, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will be focusing on accessible parking violations.

“You never know. You never know when somebody is going to need that space,” said Sharon Ohmberger with Disability Rights Nebraska.

Wednesday, 6 News rode along with a deputy as they began their month-long initiative.

“We’ll walk up and check and see if there’s a placard on the dashboard, I didn’t see one, but I’ll run the license plate and see who the owner is,” said Deputy Tony Incontro, after seeing a truck parked in an ADA parking spot.

Incontro is part of the community action team (CAT) with the sheriff’s office, which focuses on quality of life calls from community members; things like ADA parking violations, homeless encampments, etc.

The CAT will be checking cars in business parking lots, apartment complexes, and recreational areas to be sure that cars have the blue disability placard on their rearview mirror or dashboard.

“I don’t see one,” Incontro said while checking on a car parking in an ADA spot.

“Some people might not realize that what they’re doing is illegal or causes problems for other people,” he said.

A major part of the month-long initiative is education.

“Making sure people are aware is about as big of a job as we can do.”

And a ticket will cost someone anywhere from $150 to $500.

“He told me that apartment management told him he could park in these spots if there’s no available parking, don’t know if that’s true or not, but it’s still not an excuse to park in handicapped spots,” Incontro said after speaking with the owner of a car parked illegally in an accessible spot.

“This is an important initiative because having access is essential to some people to be able to maintain their independence and make it such that they don’t need to rely on others to get where they need to be,” Ohmberger said last week.

“Some people might park in a handicap spot and maybe not realize that somebody might need that spot somebody might actually have a large van that needs to park there and they might not be able to access the bank or store or whatever it may be.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, FBI Omaha shared an age-progressed photo, left, of Cindy Valle, an...
FBI Omaha releases age-progressed image of teen missing since 2011
A viaduct in Council Bluffs looks like it's crumbling, but city officials assure the public...
6 On Your Side checks into report of ‘crumbling’ viaduct
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Omaha
University of Illinois Memorial Stadium reportedly caught fire Tuesday night.
Illinois football stadium catches fire days ahead of Huskers’ game vs. Fighting Illini
Midnight forecast
6 First Alert Forecast - Storms move east as cooler air moves in Tuesday night

Latest News

Omaha Police responded to a shooting call near 36th and Grand Ave on Wednesday night.
Police on-scene investigating shooting in north Omaha
Police on-scene at Omaha shooting
Tree carvings in Bellevue honor first responders while bringing life to ash trees.
Ash trees transformed into art to honor first responders in Bellevue
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy ousted from Office on Tuesday
Iowa Congressional delegation weighs in on McCarthy ouster
Creative art honoring first responders has brought new life to some decaying ash trees in...
Bellevue breathes life to old ash trees, turning them into carvings of first responders