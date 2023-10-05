Douglas County Sheriff’s Office educating, citing for accessible parking violations

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Last week, 6 News first reported that throughout the month of October, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office will be focusing on accessible parking violations.

“You never know. You never know when somebody is going to need that space,” said Sharon Ohmberger with Disability Rights Nebraska.

Wednesday, 6 News rode along with a deputy as they began their month-long initiative.

“We’ll walk up and check and see if there’s a placard on the dashboard, I didn’t see one, but I’ll run the license plate and see who the owner is,” said Deputy Tony Incontro, after seeing a truck parked in an ADA parking spot.

Incontro is part of the community action team (CAT) with the sheriff’s office, which focuses on quality of life calls from community members; things like ADA parking violations, homeless encampments, etc.

The CAT will be checking cars in business parking lots, apartment complexes, and recreational areas to be sure that cars have the blue disability placard on their rearview mirror or dashboard.

“I don’t see one,” Incontro said while checking on a car parking in an ADA spot.

“Some people might not realize that what they’re doing is illegal or causes problems for other people,” he said.

A major part of the month-long initiative is education.

“Making sure people are aware is about as big of a job as we can do.”

And a ticket will cost someone anywhere from $150 to $500.

“He told me that apartment management told him he could park in these spots if there’s no available parking, don’t know if that’s true or not, but it’s still not an excuse to park in handicapped spots,” Incontro said after speaking with the owner of a car parked illegally in an accessible spot.

“This is an important initiative because having access is essential to some people to be able to maintain their independence and make it such that they don’t need to rely on others to get where they need to be,” Ohmberger said last week.

“Some people might park in a handicap spot and maybe not realize that somebody might need that spot somebody might actually have a large van that needs to park there and they might not be able to access the bank or store or whatever it may be.”

