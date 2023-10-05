Cousins killed in Omaha shootings this week leave family in mourning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s hard to comprehend the pain of an Omaha family dealing with the heartache of losing two people — both teenagers — to gun violence in a matter of three days.

The 16-year-old murdered Sunday, Lamarantae Swift, and Dontayzhia Swift, the 19-year-old murdered Tuesday night, were first cousins, the family told 6 News as they plan for two funerals.

Lamarantae was attending a birthday party Sunday morning at 24th and Decatur streets when the shooting started. He died at the hospital; five others suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Buffy Bush, who knows the family well, posted the photos on her “Families of the Stolen” Facebook page that honors her sister, whose killer has never been arrested. She told 6 News that she can’t begin to understand why the gun violence keeps happening.

“We have a family who can’t recover from losing one, and now they’re having to suffer through the loss of another,” she said.

She talked about the child without a mother: that’s Dontayzhia Swift’s little boy. Police have arrested two people in connection with the Wednesday night murder, and it appears Dontayzhia was a target.

On Thursday, Omaha Police arrested Markel Devers, 28, booking him on charges of accessory to murder and flight to avoid arrest. They also have a 16-year-old in custody but aren’t yet sure whether the teen was involved in the homicide.

There hasn’t yet been an arrest in the murder of her younger cousin, even though there were a ton of witnesses. Lots of shots were fired at that packed birthday party; five others were injured in the gunfire.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said investigators are aggressively searching for the shooter or shooters.

The reality is that you never know if the witnesses will talk. It’s been 12 years since Bush lost her sister to gun violence, and there’s been no arrests. Jameila Hesseltine’s 2011 murder remains unsolved.

“We’re going on 12 years since my sister,” Bush said. “The community can tell me all day who killed my sister, but for the community to actually give the info to the right people for a conviction somehow is difficult. I’m still holding on to hope 12 years later.”

Can you help? Anyone with information that might aid OPD Homicide Unit investigators is urged to call 402-444-STOP (7867); or submit a tip via the P3 Tips app or on the Crime Stoppers website.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

