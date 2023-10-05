We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Cousins killed in Omaha shootings this week leave family in mourning

Sister of a 2011 unsolved murder victim urges witnesses to come forward
Two cousins from Omaha were murdered in shootings in the past three days.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s hard to comprehend the pain of an Omaha family dealing with the heartache of losing two people — both teenagers — to gun violence in a matter of three days.

The 16-year-old murdered Sunday, Lamarantae Swift, and Dontayzhia Swift, the 19-year-old murdered Tuesday night, were first cousins, the family told 6 News as they plan for two funerals.

Lamarantae was attending a birthday party Sunday morning at 24th and Decatur streets when the shooting started. He died at the hospital; five others suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

Buffy Bush, who knows the family well, posted the photos on her “Families of the Stolen” Facebook page that honors her sister, whose killer has never been arrested. She told 6 News that she can’t begin to understand why the gun violence keeps happening.

“We have a family who can’t recover from losing one, and now they’re having to suffer through the loss of another,” she said.

She talked about the child without a mother: that’s Dontayzhia Swift’s little boy. Police have arrested two people in connection with the Wednesday night murder, and it appears Dontayzhia was a target.

Two cousins from Omaha were murdered in fatal shootings just three days apart.

On Thursday, Omaha Police arrested Markel Devers, 28, booking him on charges of accessory to murder and flight to avoid arrest. They also have a 16-year-old in custody but aren’t yet sure whether the teen was involved in the homicide.

There hasn’t yet been an arrest in the murder of her younger cousin, even though there were a ton of witnesses. Lots of shots were fired at that packed birthday party; five others were injured in the gunfire.

Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said investigators are aggressively searching for the shooter or shooters.

RELATED: North Omaha organizations stress importance of togetherness to stop violence

The reality is that you never know if the witnesses will talk. It’s been 12 years since Bush lost her sister to gun violence, and there’s been no arrests. Jameila Hesseltine’s 2011 murder remains unsolved.

“We’re going on 12 years since my sister,” Bush said. “The community can tell me all day who killed my sister, but for the community to actually give the info to the right people for a conviction somehow is difficult. I’m still holding on to hope 12 years later.”

Can you help? Anyone with information that might aid OPD Homicide Unit investigators is urged to call 402-444-STOP (7867); or submit a tip via the P3 Tips app or on the Crime Stoppers website.

MANY PRAYERS BE WITH ALL WHO LOVE A BEAUTIFUL STOLEN QUEEN... MANY PRAYERS BE WITH ALL WHO LOVE MS. DONTAYZHIA SWIFT.. A...

Posted by FOTS Families Of The Stolen on Thursday, October 5, 2023

MANY PRAYERS BE WITH ALL WHO LOVE A STOLEN KING.. MANY PRAYERS BE WITH ALL WHO LOVE MR. LAMARANTE SWIFT.. A LOVING SON,...

Posted by FOTS Families Of The Stolen on Thursday, October 5, 2023

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police on-scene at Omaha shooting
University of Illinois Memorial Stadium reportedly caught fire Tuesday night.
Illinois football stadium catches fire days ahead of Huskers’ game vs. Fighting Illini
Karly Wood, 20, died after a mass shooting that occurred at a birthday in Omaha on Nov. 13, 2022.
‘Probation is a gift’: First sentence handed down in Omaha house party mass shooting
A viaduct in Council Bluffs looks like it's crumbling, but city officials assure the public...
6 On Your Side checks into report of ‘crumbling’ viaduct
Police responded to a shooting call in north Omaha on Wednesday night, Oct. 4, 2023.
19-year-old woman killed in north Omaha shooting; suspect arrested

Latest News

A semi-truck crashed and rolled over on I-80 Thursday morning, causing major backups in Council...
Semi-truck rolls over in Council Bluffs, causes traffic backup Thursday morning
Nebraska's Memorial Stadium will undergo $450 million worth of upgrades beginning in 2025.
Nebraska Regents green light Memorial Stadium renovation plan
Memorial Stadium
Board of Regents unanimously approve $450 million Memorial Stadium renovation
Friday forecast
Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Friday morning showers, windier and cooler