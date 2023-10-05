We are Local
Semi rolls over, blocking I-80 lanes in Council Bluffs

A box truck rolled over on its side early Thursday morning on Interstate 80 westbound near Madison Ave.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 6:32 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A semi rolled over on its side early Thursday morning on Interstate 80 westbound near Madison Ave.

The crash could be seen on an Iowa Department of Transportation traffic camera just after 6:00 a.m.

It wasn’t immediately clear why the truck rolled over, or if there were any injuries.

The recommended alternate route is to take the exit at E Kanesville Blvd., go west to the South Expressway, then take that south to I-80.

