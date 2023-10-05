We are Local
Board of Regents unanimously approves $450 million Memorial Stadium renovation

Memorial Stadium
Memorial Stadium(Husker Athletics)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska Board of Regents approved the $450 million renovation to Memorial Stadium at its meeting Thursday with a unanimous vote of 8-0.

Several board members brought up concerns during the discussion asking for more details on specific renovations, including ADA upgrades.

The project will be paid equally from private funds ($225 million) and other funding sources, including up to $50 million from the university’s internal lending program. No student tuition dollars or university general operating dollars will be used. Unlike most athletic departments, Nebraska’s does not receive a subsidy from the university.

Specific planned renovations include:

  • South Stadium demolition and replacement with chair-back general seating.
  • New chair-back seating in West and East stadiums.
  • 360-degree main-level concourse connection and 270-degree upper-level concourse connection.
  • Concession upgrades, refurbished menu options and added points of sale throughout the stadium.
  • Restroom modernization throughout the stadium.
  • Academic curriculum space, with specific uses guided by UNL’s academic leadership.
  • Enhanced student life amenities.
  • ADA upgrades throughout the stadium.

With the approval of a waiver of Regents Policy 6.3.6, the $45 million in infrastructure work will begin soon, prior to the Board’s review of intermediate design documents. The policy waiver is being sought so as much work as possible can be completed during the off-season.

Completion of the entire stadium renovation project is targeted for July 2026, with occupancy to follow in August.

Memorial Stadium Proposed Renovation
Memorial Stadium Proposed Renovation(Husker Athletics)
Memorial Stadium Proposed Renovation
Memorial Stadium Proposed Renovation(Husker Athletics)
Newly unveiled plans for Memorial Stadium renovations could completely change the stadium's look.

