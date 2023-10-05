Big Ten rolls out five years of football schedules: Here’s the line-ups for Nebraska, Iowa

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WOWT) - The Big Ten Conference announced the schedules for its conference match-ups for the upcoming five seasons on Wednesday.

The Big Ten will maintain a nine-game conference schedule as it expands to 18 schools at the start of the 2024 season. Game dates for that season are expected to be announced later this fall, according to the Thursday news release from Nebraska Athletics.

“Nebraska will continue to play Iowa each year in the new scheduling cycle, with the Heroes Game one of 12 protected annual matchups across the conference,” the release states.

Here’s how future conference seasons for Nebraska and Iowa stack up:

2024

Next year, the Huskers will play Illinois, Rutgers, UCLA, and Wisconsin at home; and Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Purdue, and USC on the road.

The Iowa Hawkeyes will take on Illinois State, Iowa State, Troy, Nebraska, Northwestern, Washington, and Wisconsin at home in 2024; and play Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, and UCLA as away games.

2025

Nebraska will play Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, and USC in Lincoln; and Maryland, Minnesota, Penn State, and UCLA away.

Iowa will play Florida Atlantic, UMASS, Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oregon, and Penn State at home; and Iowa State, Nebraska, Rutgers, USC, and Wisconsin as away games.

2026

Nebraska will play Indiana, Maryland, Ohio State, and Washington at home; and Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Oregon, and Rutgers on the road.

Iowa will take on Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, and Wisconsin at home; and play Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, and Washington on the road.

2027

Nebraska will face Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon, Purdue, and Rutgers at home; and travel for Northwestern, Ohio State, Washington, and Wisconsin games.

Iowa will play Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, UCLA, and USC as home games; and face Indiana, Nebraska, Oregon, and Wisconsin away.

2028

Nebraska will play Northwestern, Penn State, UCLA, and Wisconsin in Lincoln; and play Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Purdue, and USC on the road.

Iowa will play Illinois, Nebraska, Rutgers, and Wisconsin at home; with Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue, and USC scheduled as away games.

