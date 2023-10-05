We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Big Ten rolls out five years of football schedules: Here’s the line-ups for Nebraska, Iowa

2021 Huskers Football Season.
2021 Huskers Football Season.(10/11 NOW/Brett Baker)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WOWT) - The Big Ten Conference announced the schedules for its conference match-ups for the upcoming five seasons on Wednesday.

The Big Ten will maintain a nine-game conference schedule as it expands to 18 schools at the start of the 2024 season. Game dates for that season are expected to be announced later this fall, according to the Thursday news release from Nebraska Athletics.

“Nebraska will continue to play Iowa each year in the new scheduling cycle, with the Heroes Game one of 12 protected annual matchups across the conference,” the release states.

Here’s how future conference seasons for Nebraska and Iowa stack up:

2024

Next year, the Huskers will play Illinois, Rutgers, UCLA, and Wisconsin at home; and Indiana, Iowa, Ohio State, Purdue, and USC on the road.

The Iowa Hawkeyes will take on Illinois State, Iowa State, Troy, Nebraska, Northwestern, Washington, and Wisconsin at home in 2024; and play Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Ohio State, and UCLA as away games.

2025

Nebraska will play Iowa, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern, and USC in Lincoln; and Maryland, Minnesota, Penn State, and UCLA away.

Iowa will play Florida Atlantic, UMASS, Indiana, Michigan State, Minnesota, Oregon, and Penn State at home; and Iowa State, Nebraska, Rutgers, USC, and Wisconsin as away games.

2026

Nebraska will play Indiana, Maryland, Ohio State, and Washington at home; and Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Oregon, and Rutgers on the road.

Iowa will take on Nebraska, Ohio State, Purdue, and Wisconsin at home; and play Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Northwestern, and Washington on the road.

2027

Nebraska will face Iowa, Minnesota, Oregon, Purdue, and Rutgers at home; and travel for Northwestern, Ohio State, Washington, and Wisconsin games.

Iowa will play Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, UCLA, and USC as home games; and face Indiana, Nebraska, Oregon, and Wisconsin away.

2028

Nebraska will play Northwestern, Penn State, UCLA, and Wisconsin in Lincoln; and play Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Purdue, and USC on the road.

Iowa will play Illinois, Nebraska, Rutgers, and Wisconsin at home; with Michigan State, Minnesota, Penn State, Purdue, and USC scheduled as away games.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Illinois Memorial Stadium reportedly caught fire Tuesday night.
Illinois football stadium catches fire days ahead of Huskers’ game vs. Fighting Illini
Police on-scene at Omaha shooting
A viaduct in Council Bluffs looks like it's crumbling, but city officials assure the public...
6 On Your Side checks into report of ‘crumbling’ viaduct
Karly Wood, 20, died after a mass shooting that occurred at a birthday in Omaha on Nov. 13, 2022.
‘Probation is a gift’: First sentence handed down in Omaha house party mass shooting
Authorities in Sarpy County are asking for the public's help locating a burglar who was caught...
Bellevue Police ask for public’s help locating burglar who posed as worker

Latest News

Memorial Stadium
Board of Regents unanimously approve $450 million Memorial Stadium renovation
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule yells to his team from the sideline as they play against...
Matt Rhule wants his Huskers to create their own energy Friday at Illinois
FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Illinois Game Week Press Conference (10/4/23)
FULL VIDEO: HC Matt Rhule Illinois Game Week Press Conference (10/4/23)
Indianapolis Colts center Ryan Kelly (78) kisses his wife on the sidelines after an NFL...
NFL player, wife say premature twin boys leaving hospital after losing baby girl 2 years ago