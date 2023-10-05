We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Biden administration announces student debt relief

By Jon Decker and Priscilla Huff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) -Tens of millions of Americans will resume payment of their student loans in October. Wednesday, President Biden announced an Education Department program that will provide debt cancellation for more than 125,000 borrowers.

President Joe Biden announced debt relief for over 125,000 borrowers. The White House says it will amount to $9 billion in debt forgiveness.

“This kind of relief is life changing for individuals and their families, but it’s good for our economy as well,” said President Biden, adding, “by freeing millions of Americans from the crushing burden of student debt, it means they can go and get their lives in order.”

The student loan cancellations will be enacted through three different pre-existing debt relief programs. The Education Department will take the lead in managing the cancellations programs.

The President said that the Administration’s total debt cancellation now amounts to $127 billion for nearly 3.6 million student loan borrowers.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Illinois Memorial Stadium reportedly caught fire Tuesday night.
Illinois football stadium catches fire days ahead of Huskers’ game vs. Fighting Illini
Police on-scene at Omaha shooting
A viaduct in Council Bluffs looks like it's crumbling, but city officials assure the public...
6 On Your Side checks into report of ‘crumbling’ viaduct
Karly Wood, 20, died after a mass shooting that occurred at a birthday in Omaha on Nov. 13, 2022.
‘Probation is a gift’: First sentence handed down in Omaha house party mass shooting
Authorities in Sarpy County are asking for the public's help locating a burglar who was caught...
Bellevue Police ask for public’s help locating burglar who posed as worker

Latest News

The display at the home on Sanford Street will be played on Friday and Saturday nights for...
Bystanders call 911 on fiery Halloween display
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
FILE - In this July 1, 2019 file photo, Dr. George Tyndall listens during his arraignment at...
Ex-USC gynecologist charged with sexually assaulting students dies before going to trial
FILE - New York City police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank...
‘Prophet of Doom’ who wounded 10 in subway shooting is sentenced to life in prison
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media during a break in his civil business fraud...
Trump lawyers seek dismissal of DC federal election subversion case, arguing presidential immunity