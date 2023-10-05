Bellevue breathes life to old ash trees, turning them into carvings of first responders

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bellevue is bringing the dead back to life in the name of conservation.

Near the Washington Park playground in the city, you’ll notice something new.

At first glance, you’ll see a sculpture of some sort, but as you get closer you’ll realize it’s a tree carving.

“I thought it would be good to have a useful purpose for them and what better purpose than a sculpture,” Preister said.

Ash trees usually decay because of drought or because of a tree-eating bug known as the Emerald Ash Borer.

Councilman Don Preister with Bellevue isn’t sure if either is the reason these trees died.

“These were old, they were hollowed out and what caused them to be hollow I couldn’t tell you,” Preister said. “Once they were dead and falling on people, it wasn’t a matter of what caused it, but we got to make it safe for people.”

Now, there’s a new face to one of these trees. It’s a carving of a firefighter and a policewoman with a little girl.

“I was hoping for something easy, but it didn’t end up with that, but it turned good,” Pries said.

This took him two years to complete.

Scott Pries behind the carvings decided to carve first responders on the trees as a way to pay tribute to them. It’s a representation of the inclusivity Bellevue’s first responders hold, as they actively try to recruit more females.

“To get young women to look up at the policewomen and maybe follow in their footsteps,” Pries said.

The carvings also show first responders’ dedication to the community.

“In Bellevue, the first responders have the people’s backs and each other’s back,” Pries said.

That’s why you’ll also notice the police officer and the first responder carved back to back.

“While we’re home resting or wherever we may be, those first responders are on call, and on duty looking out for us,” Preister said.

And, just like first responders are looking out for the community, Pries is doing the same through his work.

“I’ve been thanked a thousand times by people coming through here,” Pries said. “It’s just great what people say.”

Pries plans to work on a carving showing a medic and a military service member together. However, he won’t start until Spring 2024.

We’re also told the plan is to carve trees like this all around Bellevue. A GPS system will be added once there are enough sculptures to help people find their locations.

