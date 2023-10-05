We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Authorities identify 28-year-old motorcyclist that died in northwest Lincoln crash

A motorcyclist has died from his injuries following a crash with an SUV in northwest Lincoln early Wednesday morning.
By Danielle Shenk and Ryan Swanigan
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:39 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A motorcyclist has died from his injuries following a crash with an SUV in northwest Lincoln early Wednesday morning.

Lincoln Police have identified that motorcyclist as 28-year-old Brian Ramirez David.

The preliminary investigation shows a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a 20-year-old Lincoln woman was traveling west on Nance Avenue, stopped at a stop sign and then turned left onto N. 1st Street.

According to LPD, that’s when the SUV collided with a 2021 Suzuki motorcycle heading north on N. 1st Street driven by David.

David was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries but passed away after doctors attempted to save his life with emergency surgery. David was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and alcohol or drugs are not suspected.

Capt. Duane Winkler told 10/11 News that there are no citations or arrests at this time, but the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police responded to a shooting call in north Omaha on Wednesday night, Oct. 4, 2023.
19-year-old woman killed in north Omaha shooting; suspect arrested
The Girl Scouts are discontinuing its popular cookie Raspberry Rally just a year after its...
Girl Scouts are discontinuing this popular cookie flavor next year
Omaha woman loses $20,000 after text scam leads to bank fraud
Police on-scene at Omaha shooting
Keith Davison's backyard pool is filled with neighborhood kids and their parents.
Man built pool for neighborhood kids at 94 years old. See the special way they celebrated his 100th birthday

Latest News

Friday Wind Gusts
Spotty showers early Friday with blustery and cooler day overall
After fatal crash, NDOT lowers speed limit and begins evaluation of Highway 2 near Palmyra.
One week after fatal crash, State lowers speed limit on highway near Palmyra
It may look like the airport, but it's not. Extra security measures are being taken at the...
Intensive security measures taken at Douglas County Courthouse
A lab at Creighton University recently received a large grant to continue its research for...
EXCLUSIVE: Creighton lab awarded nearly $500k grant for cancer research
It may look like the airport, but it's not. Extra security measures are being taken at the...
Security works to screen out danger at Douglas County Courthouse