Authorities identify 28-year-old motorcyclist that died in northwest Lincoln crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A motorcyclist has died from his injuries following a crash with an SUV in northwest Lincoln early Wednesday morning.

Lincoln Police have identified that motorcyclist as 28-year-old Brian Ramirez David.

The preliminary investigation shows a 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe driven by a 20-year-old Lincoln woman was traveling west on Nance Avenue, stopped at a stop sign and then turned left onto N. 1st Street.

According to LPD, that’s when the SUV collided with a 2021 Suzuki motorcycle heading north on N. 1st Street driven by David.

David was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries but passed away after doctors attempted to save his life with emergency surgery. David was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and alcohol or drugs are not suspected.

Capt. Duane Winkler told 10/11 News that there are no citations or arrests at this time, but the investigation is still ongoing.

