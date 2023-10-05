Arrest made in Sunday morning shooting in north Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police said Thursday that they have arrested a suspect in a shooting that left two people injured in north Omaha on Sunday morning.

Johntay Swift, 39, was booked on charges of first-degree assault and two counts of use of a gun to commit a felony.

Johntay Swift (Omaha Police Department)

OPD responded to the area of 27th and Browne streets around 1 a.m. Sunday and found two shooting victims: a 39-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman. Both were taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where their injuries were determined not to be life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP (7867) or submit a tip online or with the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to the arrest of a shooting suspect are eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

