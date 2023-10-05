We are Local
Annular “ring of fire” solar eclipse to be visible to the US October 14th

Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse
Ring of Fire Solar Eclipse(WOWT)
By Jade Steffens
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - On Saturday, October 14th, an annular solar eclipse will be visible in North America. During an annular solar eclipse, the moon appears smaller than the sun as it moves over it, leaving a thin, bright outer ring that creates a “ring of fire” effect.

2023 Annular Solar Eclipse
2023 Annular Solar Eclipse(WOWT)

The annular eclipse path will cross through Oregon all the way to Texas. The complete “ring of fire” will only be visible along this path, however, other places across the country will get a partial view of the eclipse.

2023 Annular Solar Eclipse
2023 Annular Solar Eclipse(WOWT)

In Omaha, the partial solar eclipse will be at 58% obscuration, meaning a over half of the sun will be covered by the moon. Locally, the event will last 2 hours, 50 minutes, and 56.5 seconds. It will start at 10:24 a.m. with the maximum eclipse happening at 11:46 a.m. The eclipse will end in Omaha at 1:15 p.m.

Viewing will be weather permitting, if there is too much cloud cover at the time of the event it may not be visible.

Partial Solar Eclipse, NASA
Partial Solar Eclipse, NASA(NASA)

There is also a virtual option to watch the eclipse on NASA’s YouTube beginning at 10:30 a.m.

If you’re planning on viewing the solar eclipse in person, it’s never safe to look directly at the sun without eye protection. NASA recommends wearing safe solar viewing glasses or “eclipse glasses” that provide more protection than regular sunglasses.

After this year, the next annular solar eclipse visible to the United States won’t be until 2046.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

