Volunteers care for horses after Epona Rescue founder’s injury

CRETE, Neb. (KOLN) - It wasn’t long ago that a person could see the bones of horses seized by Gage County jutting out. At Epona Horse Rescue, they’re on the road to recovery, and so is the rescue’s founder.

Even from a hospital bed, Epona owner Lin Guyton is thinking of the more than 40 horses that now call the rescue home.

She’s working with volunteers, drawing up plans after a truck she thought she put in park rolled over her. She said she never had to worry about the horses.

“I already knew what I had, I already knew who had my back,” Guyton said. “And I knew the caliber of people who have been working with me with these horses over the past few weeks.”

Alayna Kechely is one of those volunteers who snapped into action.

“I immediately went to meet her at Bryan West Hospital, see how she was doing,” Kechely said. “And then once we got that part taken care of, three of the lead volunteers, Nancy, Jennifer and myself got together.”

Now, Kechely, her kids and a dozen others show up in shifts to feed, water and nurture the horses.

A couple months ago, they resembled skeletons more than they did horses, but as of Tuesday, some have gained more than 100 pounds.

“They’re interacting more,” Jennifer Burback, a volunteer, said. “They’re having fun. You see them being a horse again if you want to say because they are running around, chasing each other. You start to see the fun in them.”

Volunteers said they’re grateful for the outpouring of support. They said the long hours of scooping hay fly by. For them, it’s a labor of love.

“They have such a good spirit, and it’s kind of like having your best friend many times,” Burback said.

Volunteers said they’re still in need of helping hands and more supplies, like round hay bails, especially as winter comes. You can learn more and sign up to volunteer by following the Epona Horse Rescue’s Facebook page.

