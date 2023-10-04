Two arrests made in connection to Omaha construction theft

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in connection to a construction theft.

Joshua Williamson and Amanda Schulz were booked into the Douglas County Department of Corrections on Wednesday, both facing felony charges.

They’re accused of stealing for than $50,000 worth of landscaping equipment last week.

Police say they’re still looking for additional stolen property from the same incident

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.