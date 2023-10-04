Two arrests made in connection to Omaha construction theft
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in connection to a construction theft.
Joshua Williamson and Amanda Schulz were booked into the Douglas County Department of Corrections on Wednesday, both facing felony charges.
They’re accused of stealing for than $50,000 worth of landscaping equipment last week.
Police say they’re still looking for additional stolen property from the same incident
