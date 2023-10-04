We are Local
Tuesday’s rainfall totals in the Omaha area

By Jade Steffens
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a dry stretch for the past few weeks, the Omaha area received some much-needed rainfall after multiple rounds of rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday.

Rainfall Totals DMA
Rainfall Totals DMA(WOWT)

Tekamah totaled 1.06″ Tuesday with York receiving 0.90″ and Beatrice measuring 1.01″.

Rainfall Totals Metro
Rainfall Totals Metro(WOWT)

For the metro, Eppley reported 0.84″ with Council Bluffs totaling 0.74″. 1.00″ was reported in Millard with Wahoo at 0.82″.

Other totals around the area:

2.30″ - Ida & N 168th St.

2.00″ - County Rd P38 & State Highway 133

1.71″ - State Street & West Maple Rd

1.50″ - Giles & S 192nd St.

1.37″ - Q St. & S 168th St.

1.29″ - Underwood Ave. & N 50th St.

0.98″ - S 72nd & Centennial Rd.

0.92″ - N 7th St. & Main St. (Springfield)

0.91″ - Lincoln & W Mission Rd.

0.83″ - S 84th St. & Schram Rd.

0.65″ - Harry Langdon Blvd. & I-80

0.60″ - Cornhusker Rd. & Cedar Island Rd.

Viewer Reports:

2.5″ - 264th & Dodge

2.37″ - Bennington

2.2″ - 168th & Fort

2.09″ - West of Ft. Calhoun

1.7″ - 144th & Ida

1.40″ - Gretna

1.11″ - 138th & Harrison

1.00″ - 90th & Schram

