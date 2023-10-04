Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Fall weather has returned behind yesterday’s storms

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler for you this morning compared to yesterday as you start your Wednesday. The fall feel will stick with us into the afternoon too as we struggle to reach 70 for an afternoon high.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Not much wind to worry about today with gust to 20 mph from the northwest at worst. A few high clouds may limit our sunshine this afternoon too.

Northwest wind will be a bit stronger by Thursday with gusts to 30 mph likely. Even with that, I expect us to warm a bit farther into the 70s.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Our next chance of showers is in the forecast Friday morning as another cold front moves in from the northwest. The best odds of rain will likely be before 10am with some clearing happening quickly thereafter.

Friday AM Showers (WOWT)

Behind the rain we’ll get a blustery fall day with wind gusts to 40 mph likely into the afternoon and temperatures that won’t warm out of the 50s.

Friday Wind Gusts (WOWT)

Cooler air keeps coming Friday night, enough so that there is some patchy frost potential both Saturday & Sunday morning. We have a 6 First Alert Weather Day in place to account for that first frost potential. You can find more info about that here.

