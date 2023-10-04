Rhino from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo arrives at LA Zoo
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Los Angeles recently welcomed a rhino from Omaha.
Marshall, a 4-year-old male greater one-horned rhinoceros, was transported from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo to the Los Angeles Zoo last month.
As is protocol, Marshall has spent the last month in quarantine since arriving in Los Angeles on Sept. 9.
Now, he has been welcomed into his habitat and is ready to make his official debut to Los Angeles Zoo visitors.
