Rhino from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo arrives at LA Zoo

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Los Angeles recently welcomed a rhino from Omaha.

Marshall, a 4-year-old male greater one-horned rhinoceros, was transported from Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo to the Los Angeles Zoo last month.

Marshall the rhinoceros. (Photo/LA Zoo) (Jamie Pham | Jamie Pham)

As is protocol, Marshall has spent the last month in quarantine since arriving in Los Angeles on Sept. 9.

Now, he has been welcomed into his habitat and is ready to make his official debut to Los Angeles Zoo visitors.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.