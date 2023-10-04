Power issue at Verizon facility causes outage in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many Omaha-metro Verizon customers had trouble making phone calls, sending text messages, and connecting to the internet on their phones this morning.

6 News looked into the issue and found that there was a power issue at a Verizon switching facility that disrupted service for some customers in the east part of the city.

All services have since been restored, and there were no wide-ranging public safety service impacts from the outage — including the EAS test on Wednesday afternoon.

