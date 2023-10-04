We are Local
Police warn of rise in car thefts in Lincoln

By Kendall Lanier
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Car thefts have been up 30 percent in Lincoln since this time last year.

It all started with a viral TikTok trend that teaches people how to steal certain cars, and it’s happening across the country.

Since last Friday, there have been 31 cars stolen across the city of Lincoln and 10 attempts. While the Lincoln Police Department says the thefts are happening across the city, this weekend Southeast Lincoln was hit particularly hard.

Victoria Androyna, who lives in Exeter, never thought her car would be stolen.

“It sucks and the car is replaceable, but I had like $1,000 worth of my stuff like my every day, my gym bag, irreplaceable things my grandpa gave me,” Androyna said.

She commutes to Lincoln for work and was staying at a friend’s house on 60th and Lillibridge Streets, when she found the remains of her window smashed on the ground, and no sign of her vehicle.

“The cops told me people can rip the wheel off and start it with a screwdriver. So, it’s that simple apparently,” Androyna said.

Hyundai’s and Kia’s with model years between 2011 and 2017 are likely targets for theft because of a manufacturing error.

“This is actually the third Hyundai I’ve owned, and I’ve never felt unsafe here, now I just don’t really trust anyone. It’s one of those things,” she said.

Androyna is not expecting to see her car again.

Rob Eckerson’s Hyundai was stolen from his home in Antelope Park on Saturday and has since been found.

“I reported it as missing and then just yesterday I got a call that it had been found and had been towed from a parking lot of a hotel,” Eckerson said.

There are small changes that can be made to protect your vehicle.

“This is a reminder if you haven’t gotten the anti-theft protection software update for your vehicle to contact your dealer. Of course, it’s important to lock your vehicle, secure your valuables and do not keep weapons or spare keys inside,” LPD Public Information Officer, Erika Thomas said.

Since the TikTok challenge, Kia and Hyundai have agreed to pay an expected 200 million to compensate those whose stolen vehicles could not be covered by insurance. You can contact your local dealership to see if you qualify for a free anti-theft software update.

In addition to that, Apple AirTags have been a popularly used item to help you know where your car is at all times.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

