Omaha Police provide more details on Tuesday night officer-involved shooting

One person facing charges; officers on administrative leave as agencies investigate incident
Omaha Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near 61st and Jaynes on Tuesday night.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police officers involved in a shooting Tuesday night have been placed on administrative leave, per OPD policy, as an investigation into the events of shooting are investigated.

The officers will be interviewed at a later date, with further information from those interviews made public shortly thereafter, Wednesday’s OPD release states.

According to the release, officers were called to the area of 61st and Jaynes streets at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday after a 911 caller said a man was pointing a gun at him.

Police confirmed on Wednesday that body-worn cameras did capture video of the incident.

The caller told 911 that a man in his mid-30s had pulled a gun on another man near 21st and Pinkney Street. According to the OPD release, the caller provided a description of the suspect’s name as well as a vehicle description and a partial license plate.

About 22 minutes later, police made a traffic stop at 61st and Jaynes streets, believing the car belonged to the man who had made threats with the gun.

“During this brief interaction with the occupants of the suspect vehicle, the driver exited. Multiple Gang Unit detectives fired their service firearms striking the driver,” the OPD report states. “...This incident did initiate a ‘Help an Officer’ response.”

OPD said Tuesday night that the 39-year-old man who had been shot was in surgery and in stable condition. Wednesday’s report says that officers performed life-saving measures before Omaha Fire medics transported the man to Nebraska Medical Center.

According to the follow-up report, a gun was found on the ground near the man. It’s not yet known whether he will face charges, but the Douglas County Attorney’s Office will be consulted on the matter, according to the OPD news release.

A second person in the car, 45-year-old Alandus Warren, was not injured in the incident, but OPD said he was taken into custody and interviewed by police and booked on charges of cocaine possession, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

OPD’s Officer-Involved Investigations Team is investigating the incident along with the Nebraska State Patrol and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

---

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

