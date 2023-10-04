Officials, public weigh in on Omaha Schools’ search for superintendent

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - For the third time in the last ten years, Omaha Public Schools finds itself shopping for a new superintendent, and with the leadership of the state’s largest school district on the line, the board insists they are getting more public input than ever before.

A Spring survey period has been followed by a Fall survey window and a series of stakeholder meetings and community forums, including four events held at district schools.

While attendance at the Buena Vista High School volleyball game may have far exceeded that of the OPS superintendent search forum, district leadership says do not be misled.

It’s expected over 200 have attended the public sessions since Sept. 25.

“The survey was kind of the first opportunity for the community to provide feedback for us, but surveys are fairly rigid in what feedback you can provide,” OPS board president Spencer Head said. “The idea behind the forums is to allow people to have those more in-depth conversations and kind of build upon what information we can’t get out of the survey.”

Charles Posey has lived in south Omaha for 30 years, and since his children and grandchildren have moved away, he’s trying to stay more active in his community.

He chose this session because he felt it might be small enough for him to have his questions addressed.

“They handled it real well,” Posey said. “I didn’t have to look down [at the survey], he phrased it in a natural conversation style.”

OPS says it has gathered an unprecedented amount of public input; more than double what it had for the Logan search, starting with more than 2,000 completed surveys in May, as well as 500 already logged on the public website this fall.

That survey window closes on Oct. 10.

“After we close this round of the survey after we’re done with the town hall sessions, we’re going to pull everything together and take a more comprehensive look as to what the community is interested in and what the community values as far as traits of a leader, opportunities for the district, things that they might want to see changed as a board,” Head said. “We already have ideas as far as what we need for someone who can run the administration, who can keep the district going.”

One thing that hasn’t happened in recent memory is a superintendent being elevated from within the district ranks.

Should interim superintendent Matthew Ray decide to apply, he’s been assured he’ll get a fair shot.

National data from the School Superintendents Association shows the relatively short shelf life for the job nationally.

Approximately 61% of superintendents surveyed have been in their current positions for five years or less.

The application window opens Oct. 17th and will close Jan. 16th. Search firm vetting, board reviews, recommendations, and interviews all follow a timeline that now points to a new superintendent choice by mid-February of 2024.

The last two in-person public forums are tomorrow night, the first is from 6-7 p.m. at Westview High School on 156th Street, and the second is from 7:15-8:15 p.m. at Northwest High School on Crown Point Avenue.

Online surveys must be completed by October 10th.

