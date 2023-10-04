We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Man sentenced, another convicted in cases linked to mass shooting in Omaha last year

Douglas County Court
Douglas County Court(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two men appeared in Douglas County Court Wednesday for their roles in a mass shooting. One was sentenced; the other was convicted.

The tragedy unfolded on the night of Nov. 13, 2022, when gunfire broke out at a house party at 33rd and Ames streets. Eight people were hurt including Karly Wood, 20, who died of her wounds. The other victims ranged in age from 25 to 30 years old.

On Wednesday morning, Tyvell Lampkin-Davis was sentenced to five years probation for unlawful possession of a firearm on school grounds and accessory to a felony.

Meanwhile, Kiwan Dampeer was convicted of all charges against him which were possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, unlawful discharge of a firearm, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm on school grounds.

A third person arrested, Imhotep Davis, was scheduled to go to trial on November 13 for seven charges including second degree murder.

District Court Judge W. Russell Bowie is presiding over all three cases.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, FBI Omaha shared an age-progressed photo, left, of Cindy Valle, an...
FBI Omaha releases age-progressed image of teen missing since 2011
Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Omaha
University of Illinois Memorial Stadium reportedly caught fire Tuesday night.
Illinois football stadium catches fire days ahead of Huskers’ game vs. Fighting Illini
A viaduct in Council Bluffs looks like it's crumbling, but city officials assure the public...
6 On Your Side checks into report of ‘crumbling’ viaduct
Midnight forecast
6 First Alert Forecast - Storms move east as cooler air moves in Tuesday night

Latest News

Omaha Police provide more details on Tuesday night officer-involved shooting
The Kool-Aid exhibit will be moving to the second floor after being in the basement for more...
Kool-Aid exhibit set to move floors at Hastings Museum
Fire officials lift Douglas County burn ban implemented last week
Despite their efforts, the man died. Crews began a recovery attempt to remove the man’s body...
Man dies after being buried under corn feed inside silo, officials say