Man sentenced, another convicted in cases linked to mass shooting in Omaha last year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two men appeared in Douglas County Court Wednesday for their roles in a mass shooting. One was sentenced; the other was convicted.

The tragedy unfolded on the night of Nov. 13, 2022, when gunfire broke out at a house party at 33rd and Ames streets. Eight people were hurt including Karly Wood, 20, who died of her wounds. The other victims ranged in age from 25 to 30 years old.

On Wednesday morning, Tyvell Lampkin-Davis was sentenced to five years probation for unlawful possession of a firearm on school grounds and accessory to a felony.

Meanwhile, Kiwan Dampeer was convicted of all charges against him which were possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, unlawful discharge of a firearm, use of a firearm to commit a felony, and unlawful possession of a firearm on school grounds.

A third person arrested, Imhotep Davis, was scheduled to go to trial on November 13 for seven charges including second degree murder.

District Court Judge W. Russell Bowie is presiding over all three cases.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.