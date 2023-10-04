Illinois football stadium catches fire days ahead of Huskers’ game vs. Fighting Illini

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WOWT) - University of Illinois Memorial Stadium caught fire Tuesday, just days before Nebraska takes the field against the Illini on Friday.

Reports from NBC affiliate WAND in Champaign, Ill., say that fire crews were called to the stadium around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

About 20 minutes later, the fire was put out, according to a social media post from officials.

Illini-Alert. The fire at 1402 S First St, Champaign has been put out but fire crews remain on scene working. Please continue to avoid the area. — Illini-Alert (@IlliniAlert) October 4, 2023

The Huskers (2-3) travel to Champaign for a road bout with Illinois (2-3) Friday night at 7 p.m.

