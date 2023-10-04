We are Local
Former Husker standout Randy Gregory cut by the Denver Broncos

(KOLNKGIN)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Former University of Nebraska Football standout Randy Gregory, has been released by the Denver Broncos. Gregory signed a five-year, $70 million contract with the Broncos in 2022.

Gregory only played in six games with Denver last season due to a one-game suspension and due to injury. Gregory only generated one sack with nine tackles thus far in the 2023 season.

Gregory made his mark in college football as a sophomore at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, recording 10.5 sacks, 66 tackles, and, an interception return for a touchdown. Gregory’s 10.5 sacks led the Big Ten Conference in 2013 and led to Gregory being named a first-team All-Big Ten nominee.

As a junior, Gregory started 10 out of 11 games for the Huskers while making 54 tackles, including 7 sacks. Gregory elected to forgo his senior season with the Huskers and entered the 2015 NFL Draft.

Gregory was drafted in the second round of the NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys, where he spent the entirety of his NFL career until signing with Denver in 2022.

