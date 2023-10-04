Fighting Illini cleared to host Huskers Friday following fire at stadium

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (KOLN) - The Illinois football team will host Nebraska as scheduled on Friday, after a fire at their stadium raised concerns.

A fire broke out in the maintenance area on the south side of the stadium around 8 p.m. Tuesday. The local fire department had the flames out in about a half hour.

The Illinois Athletic Department said Memorial Stadium was inspected and are in the process of “remediating smoke damage.” Seating will not be impacted.

The Illinois football team hosts Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Friday at 7 p.m. CT.

