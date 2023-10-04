We are Local
Emily's 6 First Alert Forecast - Winds pick up ahead of late week cold front

Emily's Wednesday night forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Wednesday has been a beautiful fall day with highs in the 70s, sunshine and light winds... Thursday is similar where temperatures are concerned but will not feel as comfortable as winds pick up ahead of our next cold front... Gusts will reach into the 20s to low 30s from the NW by late morning and stay gusty into the early evening.

The stronger breeze will make highs in the 70s for the Metro feel cooler and keep temperatures in the 60s for areas to the N.

The cold front moves in Friday bringing in stronger winds, gusts to the 30s-40s, and morning showers. This also comes with a cool down as highs fall tot he upper 50s!

The chill settles in Saturday and Sunday mornings with lows in the 30s... this brings in the potential for our first frost of the season and is the reason for our 6 First Alert Weather Days. Saturday has the highest risk for frost with an overnight low of 36 for the Metro.

Highs rebound beginning Sunday afternoon and we’ll stay dry until the end of next work week.

