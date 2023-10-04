We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Driver crashes into west Lincoln gas station

Lincoln Fire and Rescue said no one was hurt.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A driver crashed into a West O Street gas station Wednesday afternoon causing quite the scare for customers and employees.

The crash at the Phillips 66/U-Stop gas station near 1st and West O Streets was reported around 2:40 p.m.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue said no one was hurt.

The City of Lincoln’s Building and Safety Department was called to inspect the damage to the building, but no one had to evacuate.

It’s unclear what caused the driver to crash into the building.

A driver crashed into a Phillips 66/U-Stop gas station on Wednesday, October 4, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

University of Illinois Memorial Stadium reportedly caught fire Tuesday night.
Illinois football stadium catches fire days ahead of Huskers’ game vs. Fighting Illini
A viaduct in Council Bluffs looks like it's crumbling, but city officials assure the public...
6 On Your Side checks into report of ‘crumbling’ viaduct
Authorities in Sarpy County are asking for the public's help locating a burglar who was caught...
Bellevue Police ask for public’s help locating burglar who posed as worker
Karly Wood, 20, died after a mass shooting that occurred at a birthday in Omaha on Nov. 13, 2022.
‘Probation is a gift’: First sentence handed down in Omaha house party mass shooting
Police on-scene at Omaha shooting

Latest News

Cooler fall weather continues to win out in the forecast
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
I'm still tracking the likely frost that develops Saturday morning
Rusty's First Alert Day Forecast
A box truck rolled over on its side early Thursday morning on Intestate 80 westbound near...
Semi rolls over, blocking I-80 lanes in Council Bluffs
First Alert Days
6 First Alert Weather Day: The first frost of the season possible this weekend
Another great fall day but the wind will pick up
Rusty's Morning Forecast