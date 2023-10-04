We are Local
Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies ask for public’s help with death investigation

By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is still looking into a death reported near a Lake Platteview campground just east of the Platte River and are asking for anyone with information on the case to contact them.

According to a Wednesday release from the sheriff’s office, a 911 caller alerted authorities to a body at a location on Campanile Road, east of Yutan and north of Highway 92.

“Identification of the deceased is awaiting confirmation from the Coroner’s Office,” according to Wednesday’s news release.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call the Douglas County Sheriff’s tip-line at 402-444-6000.

Bellevue man sentenced to prison for child sex abuse