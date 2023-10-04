We are Local
Douglas County lifts burn ban implemented last week

(Source: MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County fire officials on Wednesday rescinded the burn ban put in place last week, but still urged caution.

That ban applied to permit-required open burns.

The Douglas County Fire Chiefs’ latest burn ban went into effect on Friday due to the hot, dry, and breezy weather the Omaha area had been experiencing. With the weather cooling and more precipitation in the local forecasts, those conditions are no longer persisting.

RELATED: First frost of the season possible this weekend

“We still ask the people use caution and pay attention to the weather forecasts and avoid burning on windy days,” Joel Sacks with Ponca Hills said in Wednesday’s news release.

