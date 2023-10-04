We are Local
Bellevue Police ask for public’s help locating burglar who posed as worker

Authorities in Sarpy County are asking for the public's help locating a burglar who was caught on camera stealing a safe from a Bellevue home.
By Mike McKnight
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A pickup pulls in front of a Bellevue home and the driver goes to the front door as if he’s making a service call.

But he’s not. He’s actually a burglar, knocking two different times to confirm that nobody is home.

The suspect then goes around the back of the house to enter undetected through an unlocked bedroom window.

“It appears that he knew where the safe was and probably what was in it and he just went straight away to it,” said Bellevue Police Capt. Tim Melvin.

The small safe hidden under clothing in a closet held passports and social security cards, but it also contained two handguns with a total value of $1,000.

One stolen gun is similar to a Remington .45 caliber with a full clip. The other, a 9mm, also loaded.

“We don’t know whose hands the guns are in or where they are right now, and we don’t want them to be used in any type of crime,” Capt. Melvin said.

A neighbor’s security camera gives investigators a good look at the suspect calmly walking from behind the house and across the yard until he sees a wall, then around to the front sidewalk where he carries the stolen safe down to his parked pickup.

The video even shows people walking nearby. Police canvassed the neighborhood seeking witnesses.

“We interviewed numerous people that were out and about and they didn’t notice anything suspicious,” Capt. Melvin said.

Bill Roach with Big Red Locksmiths says anyone with a home safe shouldn’t consider that to be enough to protect valuables. That’s why many models come with pre-drilled holes.

“They should hide it in the closet and bolt it to the floor,” Roach said. “Then it’s going to take longer and they’ll have to show up with crowbars and everything else to try to pry it off the floor.”

This safe theft was almost no trouble at all for the suspect. The entire ordeal took him just 12 minutes.

Investigators say they need the public’s help finding the suspected burglar. Anyone who recognizes him or the pickup is encouraged to call the Bellevue Police or Sarpy County Crimestoppers at 402-592-STOP.

