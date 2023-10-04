We are Local
Bellevue man sentenced to prison for child sex abuse

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Bellevue man received prison sentences on four separate child sex charges Monday.

Ademir Estra-Pena, 45, was sentenced to prison for first-degree sexual assault of a child, first-degree sexual assault and two other related felony charges.

Each charge carries a range from 3-4 years to 40-60 years in prison, to be served concurrently.

Bellevue Police arrested Estrada-Pena in September 2021 for sex abuse crimes that had been taking place for nearly a decade. He was convicted in July.

“We’re grateful to the Bellevue Police Department for their work on this case and especially to the victim for their bravery in assisting the investigation and the County Attorney’s Office,” Chief Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Bonnie Moore said in a press release.

