We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

6 On Your Side checks into report of ‘crumbling’ viaduct

Council Bluffs City Engineer says there’s no cause for concern
(WOIO)
By Bella Caracta and Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A photo being widely shared on Facebook of a very worn piece of an overpass isn’t cause for alarm, according to the city engineer for Council Bluffs.

“Obviously, the photo looks bad, but there is no immediate threat to safety,” Matthew Cox told 6 News.

The post shows a portion of the roadway support on the expressway near the Allcare Health Center on Sixth Street with the outer concrete coming apart. It’s definitely worn, but Cox said it’s not cause for alarm.

“The reinforcing steel in the column and the substructure cap is now exposed, but the steel and interior concrete are still performing as designed,” he said in an email. “The outer concrete that has fallen off is cover concrete, and that material has no impact on the structural integrity of the bridge.”

Cox said that full structural inspections on the bridges happens every two years, and that the Public Works Department keeps a close eye on them between inspections.

“It is not uncommon for bridges to show some wear as they get older. This is one example of a bridge that no longer looks new, but still can perform as needed,” Cox said in the email. “People do not need to be concerned with driving over the bridge.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire consumed several cars at a junkyard lot in downtown Omaha Sunday, October 1, 2023.
Omaha fire crews battle massive blaze at downtown car lot
62-year-old Michael Gardner is facing a child abuse charge after negligently firing a weapon,...
Texas man arrested for shooting child with blank shot during Lancaster County wedding
Damage to the Shadow's Edge Haunted House at Mangelsen's in Omaha, taken Monday, October 2, 2023.
Omaha haunted house left damaged after car plows into its entrance
On Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, FBI Omaha shared an age-progressed photo, left, of Cindy Valle, an...
FBI Omaha releases age-progressed image of teen missing since 2011
Christopher A. Lynch, 41
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted on theft, drug charges

Latest News

Traffic congestion is worsening in Omaha as lane closures persist thanks to private development...
Private developments impacting local traffic in Omaha
Traffic congestion is worsening in Omaha as lane closures persist thanks to private development...
Private developments impacting local traffic in Omaha
A bicyclist was injured after colliding with a car in Omaha on Thursday.
Bicyclist injured after collision with car in Omaha
Douglas County Sheriff's Office frequently fields complaints about violations in van-accessible...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to zero in on accessible parking violations in October