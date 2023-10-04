6 On Your Side checks into report of ‘crumbling’ viaduct

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A photo being widely shared on Facebook of a very worn piece of an overpass isn’t cause for alarm, according to the city engineer for Council Bluffs.

“Obviously, the photo looks bad, but there is no immediate threat to safety,” Matthew Cox told 6 News.

The post shows a portion of the roadway support on the expressway near the Allcare Health Center on Sixth Street with the outer concrete coming apart. It’s definitely worn, but Cox said it’s not cause for alarm.

“The reinforcing steel in the column and the substructure cap is now exposed, but the steel and interior concrete are still performing as designed,” he said in an email. “The outer concrete that has fallen off is cover concrete, and that material has no impact on the structural integrity of the bridge.”

Cox said that full structural inspections on the bridges happens every two years, and that the Public Works Department keeps a close eye on them between inspections.

“It is not uncommon for bridges to show some wear as they get older. This is one example of a bridge that no longer looks new, but still can perform as needed,” Cox said in the email. “People do not need to be concerned with driving over the bridge.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.