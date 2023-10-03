We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warm & windy before some storms develop

By Rusty Lord
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s still mild in the 60s and 70s this morning but changes are on the way thanks to a cold front. That front will spark some spotty showers and storms out ahead of it as it moves in but the greatest threat for rain and storms will hold off until after 7pm tonight.

Rain Chances
Rain Chances(WOWT)

The strongest storms are likely to stay to the west of the metro tonight but they will try to hang on to some of their strength as they move east. The best odds for a strong wind gust from a storm would be after 7pm. Otherwise we’ll cross our fingers and hope for widespread 0.5″ to 1.5″ rain totals for many of us before the storms fall apart. The heaviest rain will definitely be on the Nebraska side of the river.

Severe Tonight
Severe Tonight(WOWT)

We’ll be warm and rather windy out ahead of all this today with highs in the 80s still likely. South wind gusts easily hit 30 mph but could occasionally spike to near 40 mph at times.

Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday Forecast(WOWT)
Tuesday WInd
Tuesday WInd(WOWT)

The last of the rain should be gone by midnight at the latest and cooler air will spill in for the rest of the week. Comfortable highs in the 70s are likely Wednesday & Thursday before another surge of even cooler air moves in.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

That next round of cooler air will be cold enough to bring patch frost potential this weekend. Saturday & Sunday morning are 6 First Alert Weather Days due to the first patchy frost potential of the season.

First Alert Weekend
First Alert Weekend(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire consumed several cars at a junkyard lot in downtown Omaha Sunday, October 1, 2023.
Omaha fire crews battle massive blaze at downtown car lot
62-year-old Michael Gardner is facing a child abuse charge after negligently firing a weapon,...
Texas man arrested for shooting child with blank shot during Lancaster County wedding
Damage to the Shadow's Edge Haunted House at Mangelsen's in Omaha, taken Monday, October 2, 2023.
Omaha haunted house left damaged after car plows into its entrance
An Omaha Police cruiser was T-boned and flipped onto its roof after striking another SUV...
Omaha Police officer taken to hospital after cruiser T-boned, flips onto roof
North Omaha is reeling after a mass shooting killed a teen and sent five others to the hospital...
‘It has to stop’: Community member reacts after mass shooting kills Omaha teen

Latest News

Warm & windy ahead of some storms
Rusty's Morning Update
Monday Evening's Forecast
David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Another summer evening, big changes Tuesday
Summer heat continues with temperatures near 90 this evening. A cold front Tuesday brings big...
Another summer evening, big changes Tuesday
Watching the end of the week for frost potential
Rusty's 10 Day Forecast
Rain and storms set to move through Tuesday
Rusty's 3 Day Forecast