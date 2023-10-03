We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Omaha Public Schools working with union members to fill paraprofessional vacancies

Omaha Public Schools says it has 121 vacancies in special education paraprofessional positions.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teacher shortage forced Omaha Public Schools to begin the school year in August with three elementary schools having no special education teacher.

The students and parents affected — 140 of them — had a decision to make: either relocate or choose not to receive special education.

Now we’re learning the teachers who assist those special education teachers — the paraprofessionals — have 121 openings across the district.

“The paras add a tremendous amount of support to the classroom,” said Steve Owens, president of the Service Employees International Union 226. “I commend them for the job they do. They’re really good at it.”

Like the union did when there was a bus driver shortage, Owens’ team gave OPS the go-ahead to hire contract workers to help fill the positions.

“I just don’t know where all the people went,” he said. “After COVID, no one wanted to come back to work. We have a shortage; if anyone has a Class B driver’s license, please apply.”

Monday night, OPS interim superintendent Matthew Ray thanked the union leadership and membership for helping find a solution to the staffing shortages.

“This agreement does not replace any current employee or eliminate positions we are hiring for,” Ray said.

School districts are just like any other industry, it seems: trying new ways to do the job without as many people.

The agreement regarding staffing is reviewed every 30 days between the union and OPS to see if the plan needs to be tweaked in any way.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire consumed several cars at a junkyard lot in downtown Omaha Sunday, October 1, 2023.
Omaha fire crews battle massive blaze at downtown car lot
62-year-old Michael Gardner is facing a child abuse charge after negligently firing a weapon,...
Texas man arrested for shooting child with blank shot during Lancaster County wedding
Damage to the Shadow's Edge Haunted House at Mangelsen's in Omaha, taken Monday, October 2, 2023.
Omaha haunted house left damaged after car plows into its entrance
Christopher A. Lynch, 41
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted on theft, drug charges
An Omaha Police cruiser was T-boned and flipped onto its roof after striking another SUV...
Omaha Police officer taken to hospital after cruiser T-boned, flips onto roof

Latest News

A nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System will occur on Wednesday, October 4
National Emergency Alert System test to occur Wednesday, October 4
Congressman Don Bacon, R-Neb.
'A vote for chaos': Rep. Don Bacon reacts to McCarthy ouster
Javaris Henderson is accused of shooting a woman in Omaha early this summer. His mother says...
Mother of Omaha shooting suspect says mental illness caused son to act violently
US Capitol building
How they voted: Nebraska, Iowa representatives against ousting Kevin McCarthy