Omaha Public Schools working with union members to fill paraprofessional vacancies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teacher shortage forced Omaha Public Schools to begin the school year in August with three elementary schools having no special education teacher.

The students and parents affected — 140 of them — had a decision to make: either relocate or choose not to receive special education.

Now we’re learning the teachers who assist those special education teachers — the paraprofessionals — have 121 openings across the district.

“The paras add a tremendous amount of support to the classroom,” said Steve Owens, president of the Service Employees International Union 226. “I commend them for the job they do. They’re really good at it.”

Like the union did when there was a bus driver shortage, Owens’ team gave OPS the go-ahead to hire contract workers to help fill the positions.

“I just don’t know where all the people went,” he said. “After COVID, no one wanted to come back to work. We have a shortage; if anyone has a Class B driver’s license, please apply.”

Monday night, OPS interim superintendent Matthew Ray thanked the union leadership and membership for helping find a solution to the staffing shortages.

“This agreement does not replace any current employee or eliminate positions we are hiring for,” Ray said.

School districts are just like any other industry, it seems: trying new ways to do the job without as many people.

The agreement regarding staffing is reviewed every 30 days between the union and OPS to see if the plan needs to be tweaked in any way.

