Mother of Omaha shooting suspect says mental illness caused son to act violently

Javaris Henderson is accused of shooting a woman in Omaha early this summer. His mother says mental illness caused him to act violently.
By John Chapman
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha mother is defending her son, saying he shouldn’t be the person in trouble for a shooting that happened earlier this summer.

In June, Omaha Police conducted an all-out search, looking for the person who shot a woman walking along the Keystone Trail.

Police found a suspect; 25-year-old Javaris Henderson, who was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

The suspect’s mother says her son is really not a violent person.

“I want people to understand that I didn’t raise a thug,” said the suspect’s mother, Amethyst Henderson. “He’s not some wild criminal. He did not wake up that morning and think, ‘I’m going to go out and just have some fun and do whatever.”

Amethyst tells 6 News that her son Javaris was in a mental health crisis when the shooting took place, and she believed it would not have happened if he had not been sold a gun.

“I believe the responsibility of what my son did should not just fall on my son, but whoever sold him the gun,” Amethyst said.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine says the Henderson case is still pending and he won’t comment on it. But in general terms, Kleine says a commercial firearms dealer should always run a background check on anyone who wants to buy a gun.

“Say you ran somebody in Nebraska with the NCIC or their local record, it would show up that they had a board of mental health order,” Kleine said. “That they were committed by the board of mental health. That would tell the dealer, ‘I can’t sell this person a gun.’”

It’s a different deal if someone buys a gun through a private sale.

“In Nebraska, there’s no such law that impacts individual private citizens,” Kleine said. “Certainly, if you were aware that this person was going to use a gun and they had a mental illness, that behavior would be considered reckless or negligent in some way, and maybe you could be sued.”

Amethyst says her son had been off his medication for months and had previously been committed. She claims he had been hallucinating when the shots were fired, and right now she’s worried that her son could possibly do this again.

“If he can get a gun legally after going through what he had been through, trying to die by suicide and being hospitalized, it’s a possibility that he might be able to buy a gun again legally,” she said. “It floored me.”

Javaris Henderson is still in custody awaiting trial.

