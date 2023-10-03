How they voted: Nebraska, Iowa representatives against ousting Kevin McCarthy
The Speaker of the House was removed from his post — a first in U.S. History.
(WOWT) - Here’s how the Congressional from Nebraska and Iowa voted on Tuesday’s motion to remove Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House.
- 2nd Dist. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.: NAY
- 1st Dist. Rep. Mike Flood, R-Neb.: NAY
- 3rd Dist. Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb.: NAY
- 3rd Dist. Rep. Zach Nunn, R-Iowa: NAY
- 4th Dist. Rep. Randy Feenstra, R-Iowa: NAY
The vote on HR-757 was 216-210 in favor of removing him, with seven representatives not voting. Eight Republicans joined most Democrats in the House — all but four, who did not cast a vote — in favor of McCarthy’s removal.
Ahead of the vote to vacate the post, there was a motion to table the vote. All members of the Nebraska and Iowa delegations voted in favor of that, along with the majority of Republicans — all but 11.
Lawmakers react
“Today’s decision by a handful of my colleagues to vacate the chair undermines the work of House Republicans to enact a conservative agenda and has the unfortunate effect of helping Democrats. I expect this phase will be temporary, and I look forward to restoring Kevin McCarthy to the Speaker’s office. No one will do a better job than him in delivering on our conservative agenda.”
