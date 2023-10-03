How they voted: Nebraska, Iowa representatives against ousting Kevin McCarthy

(WOWT) - Here’s how the Congressional from Nebraska and Iowa voted on Tuesday’s motion to remove Kevin McCarthy as Speaker of the House.

The vote on HR-757 was 216-210 in favor of removing him, with seven representatives not voting. Eight Republicans joined most Democrats in the House — all but four, who did not cast a vote — in favor of McCarthy’s removal.

Ahead of the vote to vacate the post, there was a motion to table the vote. All members of the Nebraska and Iowa delegations voted in favor of that, along with the majority of Republicans — all but 11.

Lawmakers react

“Today’s decision by a handful of my colleagues to vacate the chair undermines the work of House Republicans to enact a conservative agenda and has the unfortunate effect of helping Democrats. I expect this phase will be temporary, and I look forward to restoring Kevin McCarthy to the Speaker’s office. No one will do a better job than him in delivering on our conservative agenda.”

Today's decision by a handful of my colleagues to vacate the chair undermines the work of House Republicans to enact a conservative agenda and has the unfortunate effect of helping Democrats. — Rep. Mike Flood (@USRepMikeFlood) October 3, 2023

.@SpeakerMcCarthy never quits and has been very inclusive of all in the @HouseGOP Conference. He has kept his Commitment to America — cutting $2T in spending, reversing soft-on-crime policies, and we’re fixing the border next. I stand with him as he faces foolish attacks from… https://t.co/FBHEIScuKQ — Rep. Don Bacon 🇺🇸 (@RepDonBacon) October 2, 2023

