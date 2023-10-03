We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

FBI Omaha releases age-progressed image of teen missing since 2011

Cold case: Bryan High student Cindy Valle was five months pregnant when she disappeared 12 years ago at age 15.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The FBI field office in Omaha is calling attention to a cold case from 12 years ago.

Cindy Valle was 15 years old and five months pregnant when she disappeared on Aug. 25, 2011. The Bryan High School student is described as having black hair, brown eyes, and a mole near her right eye and on her chin.

“Cindy’s family remains hopeful for her return,” FBI Omaha said in a news release handed out at a Tuesday morning press conference.

Authorities presented an age-progressed image of what the missing teen might look like today.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, FBI Omaha shared an age-progressed image, left, of Cindy Valle, an...
On Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, FBI Omaha shared an age-progressed image, left, of Cindy Valle, an Omaha teen who disappeared in August 2011.(FBI Omaha)

The FBI also posted video interviews with Cindy’s mother and brother to raise awareness of the case.

“I just thought that she was just out and about, you know, and that she will come back the same day or she was with someone,” her mother says in the video.

David Plum was 8 years old when his sister disappeared.

“Being older now, it just makes me realize that I’ve spent more years without my sister than I have with. But it’s still a really deep scar that I have,” he says in the video.

Can you help? Anyone with information on Cindy’s disappearance is asked to call FBI Omaha at 402-493-8688. Tips can be left anonymously.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire consumed several cars at a junkyard lot in downtown Omaha Sunday, October 1, 2023.
Omaha fire crews battle massive blaze at downtown car lot
62-year-old Michael Gardner is facing a child abuse charge after negligently firing a weapon,...
Texas man arrested for shooting child with blank shot during Lancaster County wedding
An Omaha Police cruiser was T-boned and flipped onto its roof after striking another SUV...
Omaha Police officer taken to hospital after cruiser T-boned, flips onto roof
Christopher A. Lynch, 41
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office searching for man wanted on theft, drug charges

Latest News

Cindy Valle's mother spoke with FBI officials about the case surrounding her daughter's...
FBI interview with mother of Cindy Valle
David Plum was 8 years old when his sister disappeared.
FBI interview with brother of Cindy Valle
FILE - In this July 31, 2018, file photo a Union Pacific train travels through Union, Neb....
Government sues Union Pacific over using flawed test to disqualify color blind railroad workers
CHI Health Clinics across Omaha are offering drive-up flu shots on Saturday. The vaccines will...
CHI Health providing drive-up flu shot clinic Saturday