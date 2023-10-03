FBI Omaha releases age-progressed image of teen missing since 2011

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The FBI field office in Omaha is calling attention to a cold case from 12 years ago.

Cindy Valle was 15 years old and five months pregnant when she disappeared on Aug. 25, 2011. The Bryan High School student is described as having black hair, brown eyes, and a mole near her right eye and on her chin.

“Cindy’s family remains hopeful for her return,” FBI Omaha said in a news release handed out at a Tuesday morning press conference.

Authorities presented an age-progressed image of what the missing teen might look like today.

On Tuesday, Oct. 3, 2023, FBI Omaha shared an age-progressed image, left, of Cindy Valle, an Omaha teen who disappeared in August 2011. (FBI Omaha)

The FBI also posted video interviews with Cindy’s mother and brother to raise awareness of the case.

“I just thought that she was just out and about, you know, and that she will come back the same day or she was with someone,” her mother says in the video.

David Plum was 8 years old when his sister disappeared.

“Being older now, it just makes me realize that I’ve spent more years without my sister than I have with. But it’s still a really deep scar that I have,” he says in the video.

Can you help? Anyone with information on Cindy’s disappearance is asked to call FBI Omaha at 402-493-8688. Tips can be left anonymously.

