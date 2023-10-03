Fallen soldiers from Nebraska honored at NP Dodge Park

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Eddie Wood was just a kid, he, his younger brother, and his dad planted trees in their yard. Years later, before returning to duty for the last time, his dad said those trees were on his mind.

“Eddie was home on his last leave in June 2010, and he and his little brother were here,” Eddie’s father, Thomas Wood. “And believe it or not, before he left, he asked if they could go visit their trees. So if you think that trees don’t hold memories for even young kids, they do. They’re precious memories.”

It’s a moment Eddie’s father said resurfaced when Jim Meier told him his son would be honored in the Honor and Remember “Nebraska Memorial Forest” project.

Eddie Wood was a specialist for the army when he was killed in Afghanistan just before his 19th birthday. That was in 2010.

“When you touch the tree, remember you’re reaching the root of a fallen hero,” said Jim Meier with Honor and Remember Nebraska Chapter.

Tuesday, volunteers planted 175 trees in NP Dodge Park near the water to pay tribute to 175 people who died serving their country, like PFC Eddie Wood. Fifty more will be planted later this week, totaling about $70,000 for the 225 trees.

“The memories don’t really fade over the years, especially for the family or friends of fallen heroes. And for them, the memory lives on. And these trees will live on,” said Wood.

The group’s goal is to plant 7,000 trees across Nebraska. By spring of next year, they hope to have an app and GPS function at this location so visitors can identify the trees honoring specific fallen heroes.

