CHI Health providing drive-up flu shot clinic Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health Clinics across Omaha are offering drive-up flu shots on Saturday. The vaccines will be available for anyone 7 years of age and older.

The clinics will take place at five locations around the city at these times:

CHI Health Clinic Millard, 153rd and Q -- 9 a.m. - Noon

CHI Health Clinic 42nd and L -- 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

CHI Health Clinic 161st and West Maple -- 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.

CHI Health Clinic La Vista, 96th and Giles -- 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.

CHI Health Clinic Valley View, Council Bluffs -- 9 a.m. - Noon

To help expedite the process, CHI recommends pre-registering by calling the clinic and filling out consent forms online. Most Medicare and primary insurance plans cover the flu vaccine at no charge.

Flu shots for those 6 months and older will be available inside CHI clinics throughout the season.

