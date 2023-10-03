We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Banned Books Week is Oct. 1-7

Senate File 496 requires school districts to pull books from shelves that contain explicit...
Senate File 496 requires school districts to pull books from shelves that contain explicit content(Conner Hendricks KCRG)
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa - Banned Books Week begins October 1. The American Library Association says they encourage people to read books that are being targeted for removal in schools and libraries.

Des Moines Public Library Director Sue Woody says this year’s Banned Books Week celebration is more important than ever.

“For years, Banned Books Week was kind of a ho-hum holiday, there wasn’t really much going on. There weren’t a lot of book bans. But in recent years that has dramatically changed, and there are several, there are hundreds, If not thousands of book challenges going on during the last couple of years,” Woody said.

Senate File 496 was signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds in the last legislative session. The law requires school districts to pull books that depict sex acts.

“They still are available in bookstores, and of course public libraries. And we need to defend that and make sure that they are always available, that these books do not go out of circulation because if they do, they will go away,” Woody said.

Woody says public libraries are safe from book review laws - for now. “Senate File 496 does target school libraries. But, that does not mean that public libraries will not be next,” Woody said.

Woody says the conversation about what kids are reading isn’t what’s most important.

“We have this conversation about what kids are reading, when we really should be talking about can the kids read? Are the kids reading? Because the answer is they can’t. Many of them can’t, especially low income. This is definitely poverty based. That’s where we need to have all this time and this energy,” Woody said.

Moms for Liberty bills themselves as a parental rights group. They advocated for Senate File 496.

Polk County Chapter Chair Jenn Turner says the bill isn’t censorship, it’s about ensuring classroom materials are age appropriate and don’t contain explicit content.

“Books don’t have ratings similar to movies, video games, or music it is hard for parents to know the content that is contained in books. We believe it is the duty of our schools to ensure that they offer our children access to literature that is age-appropriate and does not contain sexually explicit content, particularly descriptions or depictions of sex acts,” Turner said.

As for public libraries, Turner says their focus is public schools and they have not nor do they plan to contest books in public libraries.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire consumed several cars at a junkyard lot in downtown Omaha Sunday, October 1, 2023.
Omaha fire crews battle massive blaze at downtown car lot
An Omaha Police cruiser was T-boned and flipped onto its roof after striking another SUV...
Omaha Police officer taken to hospital after cruiser T-boned, flips onto roof
Omaha Police investigated after a teen was killed and five others shot at 24th and Clark...
Omaha Police: Teen killed, 5 others shot in north Omaha
North Omaha is reeling after a mass shooting killed a teen and sent five others to the hospital...
‘It has to stop’: Community member reacts after mass shooting kills Omaha teen
Two people were injured Sunday morning in a shooting at 27th and Browne Streets in north Omaha.
Two people injured in Sunday morning shooting in north Omaha

Latest News

A hole near La Vista West Elementary School went unfixed for a month, but after a 6 News...
6 News investigation leads to filling of dangerous repair hole near La Vista school
Douglas County official says fatal shooting of teen underscores youth violence crisis
A hole near La Vista West Elementary School went unfixed for a month, but after a 6 News...
Open hole near La Vista school goes unfixed for a month
As the OPD Gang Unit investigates a mass shooting that killed a teen Sunday, Douglas County...
Teen violence on the rise in Douglas County, officials say