6 First Alert Forecast - Rounds of storms this evening, much cooler Wednesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms developed across much of eastern Nebraska this afternoon, rolling across the metro starting around the lunch hour. Rainfall totals have ticked up over a 1/2 inch so far, with more rain expected through the evening. The showers have also helped to keep temperatures quite a bit cooler than the past few days, sitting in the upper 60s and 70s for the afternoon hours. Some breaks in the rain are expected for the late afternoon and early evening, though hit and miss storms are still possible.

Tuesday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

A more significant line of storms is developing over central Nebraska along a cold front that is pushing east. That front and the associated line of storms will start to push into eastern Nebraska by around 5 or 6pm, and then move toward the metro between 7 and 9pm. Heavy downpours, plenty of lightning and thunder, and perhaps a few stronger wind gusts can be expected. However, no significant severe or damaging weather is expected thanks to the cooler conditions. An additional quarter to half-inch of rain is likely, more much needed moisture. The showers and storms should quickly exit after Midnight with clearing skies by Wednesday morning.

Another line of storms arriving after 7pm (WOWT)

Cooler air will filter in overnight with morning temperatures dropping into the mid and upper 50s Wednesday. Patchy clouds will roll through though we should still see a fair bit of sunshine. Temperatures will be quite a bit cooler than the past few days, afternoon highs topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s. That puts us much closer to average for this time of year.

Wednesday's Forecast (WOWT)

Even chillier weather is expected later this week as highs dip into the upper 50s and low 60s for Friday and Saturday. We may even see our first chance for frost Friday night or Saturday night as low temperatures try to dip into the upper 30s. This should not be a killing freeze, but it will certainly feel pretty chilly leading into the weekend. Temperatures rebound back into the 70s by Sunday, and potentially make a run back at 80s degrees next week.

First Alert to Frost Potential This Weekend (WOWT)

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.