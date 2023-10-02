We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Two Nebraska prison workers hospitalized after assault by inmate

An investigation has been launched after an inmate reportedly assaulted several staff members...
An investigation has been launched after an inmate reportedly assaulted several staff members at a Nebraska correctional facility over the weekend.(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - An investigation has been launched after an inmate reportedly assaulted several staff members at a Nebraska correctional facility over the weekend.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a release Monday the assault happened Saturday afternoon when staff members were conducting a random cell search at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Once removed from the cell, the inmate apparently used his head to strike staff in the face.

Staff members were able to restrain the inmate and remove him from the area. One staffer was sent to the hospital for a broken nose; another was taken for a mild concussion.

Findings from the investigation will be presented to the county attorney regarding possible charges. NDCS’ disciplinary process will be utilized as necessary, with sanctions such as loss of “good time.”

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire consumed several cars at a junkyard lot in downtown Omaha Sunday, October 1, 2023.
Omaha fire crews battle massive blaze at downtown car lot
An Omaha Police cruiser was T-boned and flipped onto its roof after striking another SUV...
Omaha Police officer taken to hospital after cruiser T-boned, flips onto roof
Omaha Police investigated after a teen was killed and five others shot at 24th and Clark...
Omaha Police: Teen killed, 5 others shot in north Omaha
North Omaha is reeling after a mass shooting killed a teen and sent five others to the hospital...
‘It has to stop’: Community member reacts after mass shooting kills Omaha teen
Two people were injured Sunday morning in a shooting at 27th and Browne Streets in north Omaha.
Two people injured in Sunday morning shooting in north Omaha

Latest News

Nebraska State troopers took two Grand Island minors into custody Saturday morning after a...
Nebraska State Patrol takes two Grand Island minors into custody after pursuit
It happened Friday morning on an access road just west of Palmyra.
OCSO: Deputies investigating incident where man was run over by dump truck
Governor Jim Pillen approves emergency regulations for Let Them Grow Act
The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Omaha man in connection with a burglary at a...
Fremont County deputies arrest Omaha man on theft, drug charges