We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

Texas man arrested for shooting child with blank shot during Lancaster County wedding

The boy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The blank was created with glue & black powder & the glue is likely what injured the boy.
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 12-year-old Texas boy is in the hospital in Omaha recovering from injuries sustained from a blank shot from a revolver.

The Lancaster County Sheriff Chief Deputy Ben Houchin said 62-year-old Michael Gardner and the child were at a wedding near Denton on Saturday when Gardner, the officiant, fired a blank shot from a revolver at 5 p.m. Houchin said Gardner wanted to fire the shot into the air to get the attention of the wedding guests but the gun slipped and went off, hitting the 12-year-old in the shoulder.

Houchin said the boy was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. They said the blank was created with glue and black powder and the glue is likely what injured the child.

Deputies said they seized the weapon, ammo and spent shell casing from Gardner. Gardner turned himself in Monday morning. Houchin said he’s facing a charge of child abuse for negligently firing a firearm and causing an injury.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Omaha Police cruiser was T-boned and flipped onto its roof after striking another SUV...
Omaha Police officer taken to hospital after cruiser T-boned, flips onto roof
Fire consumed several cars at a junkyard lot in downtown Omaha Sunday, October 1, 2023.
Omaha fire crews battle massive blaze at downtown car lot
Omaha Police investigated after a teen was killed and five others shot at 24th and Clark...
Omaha Police: Teen killed, 5 others shot in north Omaha
North Omaha is reeling after a mass shooting killed a teen and sent five others to the hospital...
‘It has to stop’: Community member reacts after mass shooting kills Omaha teen
Two people were injured Sunday morning in a shooting at 27th and Browne Streets in north Omaha.
Two people injured in Sunday morning shooting in north Omaha

Latest News

The Visiting Nurse Association is set to provide drive-thru flu shot clinics in Omaha this month.
Omaha Visiting Nurse Association to host drive-thru flu shot clinic
The Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge in downtown Omaha will close next week for an essential...
Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge to temporarily close for inspection
Omaha fire crews made quick work of a bedroom blaze at a vacant home Sunday evening.
Omaha fire crews battle vacant house blaze
An Omaha woman asked 6 On Your Side to look into a missed reward from Omaha Crime Stoppers.
Omaha woman helps solve murder, doesn’t get paid Crime Stoppers reward