Omaha woman helps solve murder, doesn’t get paid Crime Stoppers reward

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Caitlin Ulferts woke up the morning of Aug. 31 to a dead body and Omaha Police outside her apartment complex.

She immediately checked her outward-facing security camera, the only one of its kind among the building tenants.

When Ulferts realized she caught the entire incident across the street on her security camera, money was the last thing on her mind.

“(It was) to go out there and help,” said Ulferts.

She knew her video could help find the murderer of 43-year-old Juan Carlos Tobar-Abarca, so she immediately ran down to share it with Omaha Police.

“You don’t want to ever withhold that information,” she said. “That’s something that’s crucial.”

In the security footage, the suspect is seen pulling out of a parking spot. The victim is in front of the car before being run over. After hitting him once, the video then shows the suspect going backward, accelerating in reverse over Tobar-Abarca. The car then drags the victim again and takes off through the grass.

“Just breaks my heart,” said Ulferts. “I wish I could have done something.”

She did the best she could; she told the police everything she knew and gave them everything she had.

“This kid would’ve never gotten caught if it wasn’t for us.”

She said investigators later told her that her video helped in the swift arrest of a 17-year-old who is now charged with first-degree murder as an adult.

Ulferts asked Omaha Crime Stoppers about the $25,000 reward they were offering.

She said they told her she was “not eligible because I did not call Crime Stoppers. I gave my information straight to the police.”

More specifically, she didn’t do it anonymously.

6 News asked Mark Langan with Omaha Crime Stoppers if they’d consider changing their method to reward successful tips regardless of anonymity.

“The bylaws of Omaha Crime Stoppers say that we only pay tips to those tipsters that stay anonymous,” he said. “That’s our program: anonymous tipsters.”

Langan said if they change their method in any way, they’ll stop getting calls because, in his experience, tipsters want the assurance that no one will know they talked to the police. Data obtained in this 6 News investigation shows Omaha Crime Stoppers have paid more than $103,000 so far this year in rewards. It paid just over half that in 2022. Omaha Police has a liaison between Omaha Crime Stoppers and the police department to help manage tips.

Despite hearing Langan’s explanation, Ulferts is left with mixed emotions: glad she helped police arrest a suspect for the homicide but also frustrated.

“Don’t say you’re going to do something, give a $25,000 reward, and not follow through with it,” she said.

Since 6 News reached out to Omaha Police and Omaha Crime Stoppers about Ulferts’s situation, there’s been a change in the language of their press releases.

The release for Tobar-Abarca’s homicide in August said, “Tips leading to the arrest of a homicide suspect are eligible for a $25,000 reward.”

Omaha Police’s latest homicide press release says, “Anonymous tips…are eligible for a $25,000 reward.”

A single word, the difference between $25,000 and nothing.

“$25,000 could start the rest of our lives,” said Ulferts. “I would definitely go through Crime Stoppers now.”

And she’d do it anonymously, she said.

