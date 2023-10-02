We are Local
Omaha Visiting Nurse Association to host drive-thru flu shot clinic

The Visiting Nurse Association is set to provide drive-thru flu shot clinics in Omaha this month.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Visiting Nurse Association is set to provide drive-thru flu shot clinics in Omaha this month.

The shots will be administered at the VNA’s Omaha headquarters at 12565 West Center Road. No appointment is necessary. Signage will direct drivers to the clinic.

These flu vaccines will be offered:

  • Quadrivalent flu shot for those 6 months and older -- $35 for those paying with cash, card, check, or HSA
  • FluMist for ages 2-49 -- $40 for those paying with cash, card, check, or HSA
  • High-dose for seniors -- $75 for those paying with cash, card, check, or HSA

The clinic will take place on the following dates:

  • Thursday, Oct. 5, 4-6 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 12, 4-6 p.m.
  • Saturday, Oct. 14, 9 a.m.-Noon
  • Thursday, Oct. 19, 4-6 p.m.
  • Thursday, Oct. 26, 4-6 p.m.

Patients are asked to complete a consent form online, print that, and bring it with them along with proof of insurance. Forms will also be available on-site. They are also asked to wear a shirt with easy access to the shoulder area so nurses can easily administer the shot.

Cash, check, or credit cards are acceptable forms of payment, as well as most primary insurers and traditional Medicare Part B plans. VNA is unable to accept UnitedHealthcare, Medicaid or Medicare Advantage plans.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

