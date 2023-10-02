Omaha Police working overtime to investigate mass shooting that left one teen dead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Just one day after the deadly shooting of a 16-year-old, blood still stains the sidewalk. Even harder to wash away, the pain felt by the loss of life so young.

Omaha Police’s investigation reveals a 30th birthday party had drawn about 100 people to the area of 24th and Decatur Streets.

“It’s a relatively small area and when you put that many people in an area it gets pretty congested,” said Deputy Chief Thomas Shaffer.

As police do their work, another community organization is also working to address gun violence. Less than 48 hours later, a YouTurn sign sits at the corner of where the mass shooting happened. The sign encourages people to do a 180-degree turn away from violence.

“When you see our signs in those areas, we’re there trying to talk to people our focus is to make a 180 so we’re asking people who want to move away from this lifestyle, we’re here to help you do that.”

YouTurn Omaha calls its staff credible messengers.

The executive director, Teresa Negron said they have lived experience of either perpetuating violence or being victimized by it, and they now encourage people to turn away from it.

“One of our goals is to prevent any kind of retaliation,” said Negron.

That’s also a concern for Omaha Police.

“There’s an influx of emotions, especially when you lose young people who lose their life to violence,” said Shaffer. “We take that very seriously and we’re always thinking about retaliatory impacts on events like this.”

Omaha Police says it’s working overtime in the area to prevent more violence. Officers have been reassigned and strategically placed, according to Shaffer.

They also say the gang unit is helping but it’s too early to say if this is gang-related.

“Getting those responsible off the streets and holding those accountable goes a long way to tamping down that retaliatory impulse,” said Shaffer.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.