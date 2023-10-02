We are Local
Omaha haunted house left damaged after car plows into its entrance

Shadow’s Edge at Mangelsen’s is entering its final season after two decades in business.
Damage to the Shadow's Edge Haunted House at Mangelsen's in Omaha, taken Monday, October 2, 2023.
Damage to the Shadow's Edge Haunted House at Mangelsen's in Omaha, taken Monday, October 2, 2023.(Johan Marin/WOWT)
By Johan Marin
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The owners of Omaha’s Shadow’s Edge haunted house are stuck repairing damage after a car plowed into the attraction Sunday night.

The incident left the building’s roof torn off and its front entrance destroyed. Surveillance video from the business shows a car racing into the parking lot and a loud bang is audible as it crashes.

“It’s very disturbing for someone to be as careless as they are to do that,” said co-owner Matt Mangelsen. He got the call about the crash about a half-hour after closing time.

“I don’t think it was intentional, but it was also carelessness,” Mangelsen said. “It’s disturbing that this is the stuff that is going on in the parking lot.”

While the incident is new, the loitering is not.

“They were pretty much just hanging out for most of the night,” said co-owner Scott Murphy. “You know, revving the engine here and there and I’ve seen them do a lot worse.”

Murphy said he sees this happen every year during the summer months and that he’s reported it to Omaha Police multiple times.

“With it being private property, there are some things that have to be in place for the police to enforce some things or write tickets,” Murphy said.

The damage is expected to cost more than $10,000.

“We want it to just be a great season, yet something like this happens,” Murphy said. “Now, we have to rebuild and start over again, but we will be open by Friday.”

This is Shadow’s Edge’s final season after 20 years in business.

