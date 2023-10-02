Omaha fire crews battle vacant house blaze

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha fire crews made quick work of a bedroom blaze at a vacant home Sunday evening.

OFD tells 6 News crews responded to a home near 46th and Camden at 6 p.m. Light smoke was seen on approach from the rear of the home, and a working fire was declared after they found heavier smoke in a bedroom.

Crews were able to knock the flames down in about 10 minutes. No injuries were reported.

The cause is still under investigation. Damage is estimated at $15,000.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.