We are Local
Omaha Everyday
Advertise With Us
Heartland Heroes

OCSO: Deputies investigating incident where man was run over by dump truck

It happened Friday morning on an access road just west of Palmyra.
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:06 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an incident where an 81-year-old man was run over by a dump truck.

The sheriff’s office says it happened Friday morning, just before 9:30 a.m., on an access road west of Palmyra.

Authorities say Charles Scholting from Springfield was removing “Oversized Load” signs from the front of a dump truck. OCSO says that the driver, who was unaware of Scholting’s presence in front of the truck, pulled away from the trailer that the two were disconnecting.

Deputies say Scholting was run over in the process and pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigating into the incident is still ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Omaha Police cruiser was T-boned and flipped onto its roof after striking another SUV...
Omaha Police officer taken to hospital after cruiser T-boned, flips onto roof
Fire consumed several cars at a junkyard lot in downtown Omaha Sunday, October 1, 2023.
Omaha fire crews battle massive blaze at downtown car lot
Omaha Police investigated after a teen was killed and five others shot at 24th and Clark...
Omaha Police: Teen killed, 5 others shot in north Omaha
North Omaha is reeling after a mass shooting killed a teen and sent five others to the hospital...
‘It has to stop’: Community member reacts after mass shooting kills Omaha teen
Two people were injured Sunday morning in a shooting at 27th and Browne Streets in north Omaha.
Two people injured in Sunday morning shooting in north Omaha

Latest News

The Visiting Nurse Association is set to provide drive-thru flu shot clinics in Omaha this month.
Omaha Visiting Nurse Association to host drive-thru flu shot clinic
The Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge in downtown Omaha will close next week for an essential...
Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge to temporarily close for inspection
Omaha fire crews made quick work of a bedroom blaze at a vacant home Sunday evening.
Omaha fire crews battle vacant house blaze
An Omaha woman asked 6 On Your Side to look into a missed reward from Omaha Crime Stoppers.
Omaha woman helps solve murder, doesn’t get paid Crime Stoppers reward
62-year-old Michael Gardner is facing a child abuse charge after negligently firing a weapon,...
Texas man arrested for shooting child with blank shot during Lancaster County wedding