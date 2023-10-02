We are Local
Nebraska State Patrol takes two Grand Island minors into custody after pursuit

Nebraska State troopers took two Grand Island minors into custody Saturday morning after a...
Nebraska State troopers took two Grand Island minors into custody Saturday morning after a pursuit along Interstate 80.(Nebraska State Patrol (Courtesy Photo))
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:08 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
GIBBON, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State troopers took two Grand Island minors into custody Saturday morning after a pursuit along Interstate 80.

NSP tells 6 News a trooper observed a Jeep Liberty speeding on I-80 near Gibbon around 11:45 p.m. Friday at mile marker 286. The Jeep pulled over to the shoulder, but sped off eastbound at over 100 miles per hour when the trooper exited his cruiser; he then initiated a pursuit.

The driver turned off their lights as they sped down the interstate. Another trooper was able to deploy stop sticks to slow the vehicle about 26 miles down the road; the Jeep then crossed the median and entered the westbound lanes before troopers performed a tactical maneuver to stop the vehicle.

The driver was identified as an 18-year-old male from Grand Island. He was taken into custody without further incident and booked into Hall County Jail for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, not having an operator’s license, fictitious license plates, obstructing a peace officer, and several traffic infractions.

His passenger, a 15-year-old female from Grand Island, fled from the vehicle but was found a short time later. She was taken to CEDARS in Lincoln at the request of juvenile probation.

