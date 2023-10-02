Mount Crescent Ski Area explores expansion, improvement options

CRESCENT, Iowa (WOWT) - The Loess Hills landform in Western Iowa is truly one of a kind — the only one like it in the world.

Amid that ecological wonder sits the Mount Crescent Ski Area. It changed ownership last year, taken over by Pottawattamie County, and it turned a profit.

Now, planners are thinking big thoughts about what this area could become.

“It’s really about understanding the long-term vision for this place and what’s best for Mount Crescent,” said Pottawattamie County Conservation Director Jeff Franco. “[Figuring out] what’s best for Hitchcock Nature Center as part of Pottawattamie County and then the larger Council Bluffs-Omaha metropolitan area.”

Franco says the plan is to turn the ski area into a year-round destination.

“Something that will bring people in from South Dakota, Minnesota, eastern Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, including Nebraska, to really draw people to this area and showcase what we have and make this an attraction the county can be proud of,” Franco said.

Work is already underway at Mount Crescent, redoing and expanding infrastructure and creating more activities, all while maintaining the integrity of this unique landscape.

“Zip-lining could be an option, [we] certainly [want to] expand the educational opportunities and kind of where education intersects with recreation,” Franco said. “I think there are a lot of opportunities there, whether it’s adventure trails along the hill, ‘event’ things like disc golf, rock climbing walls, those types of things. People have thrown out big ideas like a mountain coaster that would come down, which would be something that would be a unique draw for the area. We’re not sure what’s possible yet, considering the ecological communities that are there, but those are the types of opportunities we feel could be present.”

One of the country’s premier ski resort consulting firms is investigating the potential of expanding the reach and scope of the area with Mount Crescent as the anchor.

“We want to make Mount Crescent as good as it can be,” Franco said. “As good of an attraction as it can be for people that has kind of a resonating effect throughout the county.”

There are open houses on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 8 and Oct. 9, where the public can offer input into what they’d like to see around Mount Crescent.

Friday’s open house will be held at Arrowhead Park from 6-8 p.m., and Saturday’s is at Mount Crescent from 1-5 p.m. Free drinks and food will be provided and TVs will be set up for college football.

